Internet’s Funniest Meme: ‘Imagine Being Named After’

Social media has once again proven its ability to spark viral trends, and the latest sensation is the ‘Imagine being named after’ meme. This unhinged and unprovoked trend has spread like wildfire across platforms, capturing the attention of diverse entities from law enforcement agencies to fast-food chains.

In a world where brands often take precedence over cultural, historical, or geographical significance, these memes find humor in famous or common things that share their names with popular brands. For instance, Swiggy, a food delivery platform, playfully shared a map of Bikaner, a city in Rajasthan, imagining it being named after the popular snack, bhujiya. Similarly, a Twitter user humorously referred to the Statue of Liberty as “being named after a shoe company,” alluding to Liberty Shoes Limited, a renowned Indian footwear brand.

Take a look at some posts below:

imagine being named after a meme account pic.twitter.com/YqwJDg5VrB — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) July 17, 2023

imagine being named after a deadly disease pic.twitter.com/iY7nkQkjns — stuuti (@ihsmaim) July 15, 2023

Advertisement Imagine being named after a Tea powder https://t.co/q9GaslLFmo pic.twitter.com/kSmWbbolcX — 𝕾𝖊𝖊𝖒𝖆 (@Seemajay9) July 20, 2023

Imagine being named after a university pic.twitter.com/PHPYBWoVmn — vani (@paneerchillli) July 15, 2023

imagine being named after bhujiya pic.twitter.com/ISOcwf6XPh — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 15, 2023

Advertisement Imagine being named after an Airport pic.twitter.com/bXo8OTxTNg — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) July 15, 2023

Recently, Hollywood’s blockbuster releases, Barbie and Oppenheimer, also became meme inspirations. The tagline from Barbie’s poster, “She’s everything. He’s just Ken,” initially showcased notable couples where the woman outshines her male partner. However, it quickly transformed into a template for comparing two competing entities, such as universities pitting themselves against rivals.

The ‘Imagine being named after’ trend continues to entertain and engage netizens, showcasing the power of social media to bring together humor, creativity, and cultural references in a frenzy of online sharing.

