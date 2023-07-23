Internet’s Funniest Meme: ‘Imagine Being Named After’

Advertisement
Social media has once again proven its ability to spark viral trends, and the latest sensation is the ‘Imagine being named after’ meme. This unhinged and unprovoked trend has spread like wildfire across platforms, capturing the attention of diverse entities from law enforcement agencies to fast-food chains.

In a world where brands often take precedence over cultural, historical, or geographical significance, these memes find humor in famous or common things that share their names with popular brands. For instance, Swiggy, a food delivery platform, playfully shared a map of Bikaner, a city in Rajasthan, imagining it being named after the popular snack, bhujiya. Similarly, a Twitter user humorously referred to the Statue of Liberty as “being named after a shoe company,” alluding to Liberty Shoes Limited, a renowned Indian footwear brand.

Recently, Hollywood’s blockbuster releases, Barbie and Oppenheimer, also became meme inspirations. The tagline from Barbie’s poster, “She’s everything. He’s just Ken,” initially showcased notable couples where the woman outshines her male partner. However, it quickly transformed into a template for comparing two competing entities, such as universities pitting themselves against rivals.

The ‘Imagine being named after’ trend continues to entertain and engage netizens, showcasing the power of social media to bring together humor, creativity, and cultural references in a frenzy of online sharing.

