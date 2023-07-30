Japanese Man, Toco Becomes a Real-Life Dog

Advertisement Japanese man spends ₹11 lahks to become a dog.

The man wears a realistic dog suit to live his furry fantasy.

Border collie-inspired dog suit took 40 days to make.

A man named Toco from Japan made headlines recently for spending a significant amount of money, around ₹16 lahks, to transform himself into a border collie.

He has documented his unique lifestyle on his YouTube channel, showcasing how he seamlessly integrates his furry persona into his daily activities.

One of the viral videos, shot by RTL – a German TV station, captures Toco going for a walk in a park and making friends with other dogs. Passersby and viewers find it fascinating that they can hardly tell he is a human in a dog’s disguise.

Toco’s transformation journey began a year ago when he started wearing a realistic dog suit and introduced himself to his YouTube audience as a human turned collie because of his desire to be an animal.

Since then, he has shared videos of himself engaging in various activities with his canine persona.

In one video, he skillfully plays table tennis, using a paddle tied to one of his “paws,” showcasing some impressive tricks with the ball.

Another video portrays him taking a leisurely walk inside a house, guided by an individual with a leash tied to his collar.

Toco has also posted videos of himself eating dog food from a dog bowl and even spending time inside a large cage while playing fetch.

Despite his unique lifestyle, he happily receives greetings from people who recognize him during his outings.

Overall, Toco’s videos offer a captivating insight into his extraordinary life as a transformed human dog and have gained substantial attention and admiration online.