Japanese Students comes with Creative Graduation Outfit

Japanese universities allow graduates to wear any costume they want for graduation ceremonies.

Students have been showcasing their creativity by dressing up as manga characters, superheroes, and snacks.

The photos from these graduation ceremonies have gone viral on Twitter. With Japanese students, the customary dress code for convocation ceremonies in many colleges worldwide typically includes formal attire and black robes.

However, certain institutions in Japan, including the University of Kyoto, Kanazawa College of Art, and Kyoto City University, have adopted a unique tradition where graduating students are permitted to wear any costume of their choice.

Consequently, these students showcase their creativity by donning intricate costumes, such as manga characters or their beloved superheroes or snacks.

The graduation ceremony photos from these colleges have recently gained significant popularity on Twitter.

The University of Kyoto in Japan allows students to wear anything they want for their Graduation ceremony. This is the way. pic.twitter.com/CXm41M4qxP — Rob (@thegallowboob) July 15, 2023

Commenting on one such picture, a Twitter user wrote, “This would honestly make multiple hour-long graduations entertaining and not mind-numbing.” Another person wrote, “It works in a society where respect and following norms is the default and occasional fun/banter/mischief seasons things up. It would not work in the US without turning into a degenerate clown show, taking away whatever little tradition that is left.”

It is intriguing to observe that while graduation ceremonies in Japan can be flamboyant, the country also boasts an intriguing Halloween subculture that embodies the complete opposite approach. This widely embraced Halloween subculture is known as 'Mundane Halloween' or 'Jimi Halloween' (Jimi meaning simple or mundane in Japanese). During 'Jimi Halloween,' participants purposely dress in plain attire and portray ordinary scenes from everyday life. They adopt highly specific yet superordinary looks, such as "a Starbucks employee" or "a man patiently waiting for his girlfriend outside the mall's bathroom." The concept of 'Jimi Halloween' has gained popularity among people who appreciate the charm and humor of celebrating the simplicity of daily routines.