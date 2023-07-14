Javed Akhtar’s Cryptic Tweet Sparks Hilarious Memes

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar is known for keeping his followers entertained with his diverse range of social media posts. From sharing poetry to discussing important national and international issues, he offers glimpses into his work, travels, and more. However, his recent cryptic tweet has left his followers intrigued and sparked a wave of hilarious reactions.

A few hours ago, Akhtar posted a tweet with a single word: ‘Pi’ (in Hindi). This enigmatic message immediately caught attention, leaving people puzzled about its meaning. Social media users quickly took to the comment section, attempting to decipher the mysterious statement with humorous remarks and playful banter.

Take a look:

पी Advertisement — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 13, 2023

The tweet’s ambiguity led many to connect it with the act of drinking alcohol, leading to a series of jokes and funny responses.

This isn’t the first time Javed Akhtar’s cryptic tweets have set off a wave of memes and amusing comments. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, keeping his followers entertained and engaged in light-hearted online discussions.

As fans eagerly await clarification on the meaning behind the tweet, one thing is for certain—Javed Akhtar’s social media presence continues to captivate and entertain his audience with his intriguing posts.

Check out some responses below:

Advertisement

As one of the users wrote, “Sir, don’t give mobiles to children; they type and send anything.”

Another user wrote, “This is a coded message from London; experts need to decipher it.”

A third person wrote, “When many followers were directly relating this tweet to drinking alcohol.”

A fourth user commented, “Javed Saab reminds us to drink water and stay hydrated.”

Also Read Javed Akhtar thinks Urdu should be given attention in India The seasoned poet and author discussed Punjabi poems. He explained that if...