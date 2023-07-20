Jim Arrington 90-Year-Old Reveals His Secret to Longevity

Jim Arrington, the world’s oldest bodybuilder at 90 years old, inspires gym enthusiasts worldwide.

GWR shared a recent video of Arrington, showcasing his remarkable longevity secrets.

The video, posted on July 19, has accumulated nearly 29,000 views and continues to gain popularity.

Advertisement

Jim Arrington is serving as a tremendous inspiration to gym enthusiasts. Despite being 90 years old, he holds the esteemed title of the world’s oldest bodybuilder, proving that age is merely a number.

In a recent video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR), we get a glimpse into Arrington’s life, and he also reveals the secret to his remarkable longevity.

“Jim Arrington last performed in a bodybuilding competition in 2022. At the age of 90, he has no plans to retire,” GWR posted as they shared Arrington’s video on YouTube.