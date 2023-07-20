Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jim Arrington 90-Year-Old Reveals His Secret to Longevity

Jim Arrington 90-Year-Old Reveals His Secret to Longevity

Articles
Advertisement
Jim Arrington 90-Year-Old Reveals His Secret to Longevity

Jim Arrington 90-Year-Old Reveals His Secret to Longevity

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Jim Arrington, the world’s oldest bodybuilder at 90 years old, inspires gym enthusiasts worldwide.
  • GWR shared a recent video of Arrington, showcasing his remarkable longevity secrets.
  • The video, posted on July 19, has accumulated nearly 29,000 views and continues to gain popularity.
Advertisement

Jim Arrington is serving as a tremendous inspiration to gym enthusiasts. Despite being 90 years old, he holds the esteemed title of the world’s oldest bodybuilder, proving that age is merely a number.

In a recent video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR), we get a glimpse into Arrington’s life, and he also reveals the secret to his remarkable longevity.

“Jim Arrington last performed in a bodybuilding competition in 2022. At the age of 90, he has no plans to retire,” GWR posted as they shared Arrington’s video on YouTube.

Advertisement

The video begins with a sneak peek into the bodybuilder’s exercise routine. As the clip unfolds, Arrington opens up about his childhood and the driving force that led him to pursue bodybuilding.

Additionally, he provides insights into the methods he employs to maintain his health and well-being.

Take a look at the video that gives glimpses into the life of the world’s oldest bodybuilder:

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The video has undoubtedly left many netizens saying ‘wow’ due to its inspiring content. It has motivated numerous viewers, as evidenced by their enthusiastic comments in the comments section. Several individuals praised Jim Arrington for his unwavering determination, which serves as a true source of admiration.

Advertisement

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the video of the world’s oldest bodybuilder:

“The reason I started getting into bodybuilding was seeing people like Jim! It’s so inspirational seeing people in their 80’s and 90s being healthy, fit, and strong!” shared a YouTube user. “He didn’t miss any leg days. No pain no gain boss man” joined another. “Wow. This is incredible,” added a third. “This guy is insane. Pure motivation,” praised a fourth. “That’s impressive,” wrote a fifth.

The video posted on July 19, the video has garnered nearly 29,000 views, with the count steadily increasing.

It has also received numerous likes since being shared. I find the video of the world’s oldest bodybuilder and his secret to a healthy life truly fascinating and inspiring.

It showcases the incredible dedication and determination of Jim Arrington, who serves as an excellent role model for maintaining fitness and well-being regardless of age.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The video has undoubtedly left many netizens saying ‘wow’ due to its inspiring content. It has motivated numerous viewers, as evidenced by their enthusiastic comments in the comments section.

Several individuals praised Jim Arrington for his unwavering determination, which serves as a true source of admiration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Elon Musk Shares Throwback Pic of His Weight Loss Journey
Elon Musk Shares Throwback Pic of His Weight Loss Journey

Elon Musk shared a throwback picture of himself from 2001 when he...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story