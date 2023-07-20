Jim Arrington 90-Year-Old Reveals His Secret to Longevity

Elon Musk Shares Throwback Pic of His Weight Loss Journey
Jim Arrington is serving as a tremendous inspiration to gym enthusiasts. Despite being 90 years old, he holds the esteemed title of the world’s oldest bodybuilder, proving that age is merely a number.
In a recent video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR), we get a glimpse into Arrington’s life, and he also reveals the secret to his remarkable longevity.
“Jim Arrington last performed in a bodybuilding competition in 2022. At the age of 90, he has no plans to retire,” GWR posted as they shared Arrington’s video on YouTube.
The video begins with a sneak peek into the bodybuilder’s exercise routine. As the clip unfolds, Arrington opens up about his childhood and the driving force that led him to pursue bodybuilding.
Additionally, he provides insights into the methods he employs to maintain his health and well-being.
“The reason I started getting into bodybuilding was seeing people like Jim! It’s so inspirational seeing people in their 80’s and 90s being healthy, fit, and strong!” shared a YouTube user. “He didn’t miss any leg days. No pain no gain boss man” joined another. “Wow. This is incredible,” added a third. “This guy is insane. Pure motivation,” praised a fourth. “That’s impressive,” wrote a fifth.
The video posted on July 19, the video has garnered nearly 29,000 views, with the count steadily increasing.
It has also received numerous likes since being shared. I find the video of the world’s oldest bodybuilder and his secret to a healthy life truly fascinating and inspiring.
It showcases the incredible dedication and determination of Jim Arrington, who serves as an excellent role model for maintaining fitness and well-being regardless of age.
The video has undoubtedly left many netizens saying ‘wow’ due to its inspiring content. It has motivated numerous viewers, as evidenced by their enthusiastic comments in the comments section.
Several individuals praised Jim Arrington for his unwavering determination, which serves as a true source of admiration.
