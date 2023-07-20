Jordanian Restaurant Offers Nap Opportunity for Mansaf Feast

In Jordan’s capital Amman, the Muab restaurant has introduced a unique offering for lovers of the country’s national dish, Mansaf. Known for its high-fat ingredients, Mansaf often induces drowsiness, prompting the restaurant to provide a thoughtful solution. Customers can now indulge in a satisfying Mansaf feast and then enjoy a post-meal nap on specially installed beds.

The idea to introduce beds in the restaurant came about as a playful decoration, symbolizing the sleepiness experienced by Mansaf eaters. However, it quickly caught on, with customers requesting beds to rest after their meals. Responding to the demand, the restaurant set up a separate section with comfortable beds, air-conditioning, and a serene atmosphere, providing the perfect spot for a quick snooze.

Musab Mubeideen, son of the restaurant’s owner, told the media, “The idea to put beds in the restaurant started as a joke and decoration to reflect the sleepiness Mansaf eaters experience after they have the high-fat meal.”

Mr Mobeideen added, “So we brought beds and set them up in a separate section in the restaurant. Customers now really use them for a quick nap after they have Mansaf.”

Mansaf, a rich and delicious dish, is prepared with lamb meat, rice, and jameed (ghee). The combination of these indulgent ingredients creates a recipe for tiredness and lethargy, making the post-meal nap offering all the more appealing.

Named after the ancient Kingdom of Moab in Jordan’s Karak city, the Muab restaurant exclusively serves Mansaf, providing enthusiasts of this traditional delicacy with a delightful dining experience coupled with a relaxing nap option.

