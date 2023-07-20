Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordanian Restaurant Offers Nap Opportunity for Mansaf Feast

Jordanian Restaurant Offers Nap Opportunity for Mansaf Feast

Articles
Advertisement
Jordanian Restaurant Offers Nap Opportunity for Mansaf Feast
Advertisement

In Jordan’s capital Amman, the Muab restaurant has introduced a unique offering for lovers of the country’s national dish, Mansaf. Known for its high-fat ingredients, Mansaf often induces drowsiness, prompting the restaurant to provide a thoughtful solution. Customers can now indulge in a satisfying Mansaf feast and then enjoy a post-meal nap on specially installed beds.

The idea to introduce beds in the restaurant came about as a playful decoration, symbolizing the sleepiness experienced by Mansaf eaters. However, it quickly caught on, with customers requesting beds to rest after their meals. Responding to the demand, the restaurant set up a separate section with comfortable beds, air-conditioning, and a serene atmosphere, providing the perfect spot for a quick snooze.

Musab Mubeideen, son of the restaurant’s owner, told the media, “The idea to put beds in the restaurant started as a joke and decoration to reflect the sleepiness Mansaf eaters experience after they have the high-fat meal.”

Mr Mobeideen added, “So we brought beds and set them up in a separate section in the restaurant. Customers now really use them for a quick nap after they have Mansaf.”

Mansaf, a rich and delicious dish, is prepared with lamb meat, rice, and jameed (ghee). The combination of these indulgent ingredients creates a recipe for tiredness and lethargy, making the post-meal nap offering all the more appealing.

Advertisement

Named after the ancient Kingdom of Moab in Jordan’s Karak city, the Muab restaurant exclusively serves Mansaf, providing enthusiasts of this traditional delicacy with a delightful dining experience coupled with a relaxing nap option.

Also Read

Iraq’s prized rice crop threatened by drought
Iraq’s prized rice crop threatened by drought

Drought is endangering the Iraqi tradition of growing amber rice, a flavorful...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story