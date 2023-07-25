‘Khaane Me Kya Hai’ Gets a Desi Mom’s Barbie Twist

Advertisement Desi kid’s hilarious reaction to the “ghar pe lauki bani hai” tweet goes viral.

Sagar Budhwani’s mom cleverly softens the blow with a Barbie-inspired lauki pic.

Post receives over 16.7k views and numerous reactions.

Sagar Budhwani’s hilarious tweet captures the typical reaction of any desi kid upon hearing the words “ghar pe lauki bani hai” (bottle gourd curry is made at home).

If you grew up in a desi household, you’re probably familiar with vegetables like tinde, kudru, and others that are generally considered unappetizing.

Advertisement

However, the most dreaded of them all is bottle gourd, also known as lauki.

In the tweet, Sagar shares a screenshot of a conversation with his mother, where he inquires about dinner.

To soften the blow, Sagar’s mother cleverly sends a picture of the notorious vegetable, labeling it as “Laukie” in the same font used in the popular movie “Barbie.”

It’s a relatable and amusing post that resonates with many who have had similar experiences growing up with Indian cuisine.