King Khan and Deepika’s Barbie moment goes viral

In the viral clip, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are seen donning retro avatars. Deepika Padukone and her girl gang are playfully referred to as “the Barbies,” while Shah Rukh Khan and his boys are humorously termed “the Kens.”
The Barbie craze has taken the world by storm. The fantasy comedy movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released on July 21 and has received immense appreciation from the audience.
Interestingly, it clashed with Christopher Nolan’s movie “Oppenheimer,” leading to a wave of humorous Barbenheimer memes circulating online.
Now, a new viral video has emerged on social media, featuring a surprising crossover of Barbie’s song playing in the background of a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2007 blockbuster “Om Shanti Om.”
Needless to say, this unexpected combination has captured the attention of many viewers.
The internet is buzzing with a viral video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The clip includes a scene from the movie “Om Shanti Om,” where they are seen playing badminton on a pink court, donning retro avatars.
Adding to the charm, Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night," which was once part of Barbie, plays in the background. The crossover of iconic elements has captivated social media, making the video a sensation online.
srk and deepika in barbie (2023) pic.twitter.com/EFeg8kEjG2
— qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) July 23, 2023
The netizens are showering this viral video with love. Reacting to the post, a twitter user wrote, “This was way too good to not be real (sic).” Another fan penned, “absolutely LOVEEEE this (with a pink heart emoji) (sic).” One of the comments also read, “my fav barbies!”
