King Khan and Deepika’s Barbie moment goes viral

Playing badminton on a pink court, retro avatars.

Barbie reference: Deepika and a gang called Barbies, SRK, and a gang called Kens.

In the viral clip, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are seen donning retro avatars. Deepika Padukone and her girl gang are playfully referred to as “the Barbies,” while Shah Rukh Khan and his boys are humorously termed “the Kens.”

The Barbie craze has taken the world by storm. The fantasy comedy movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released on July 21 and has received immense appreciation from the audience.

Interestingly, it clashed with Christopher Nolan’s movie “Oppenheimer,” leading to a wave of humorous Barbenheimer memes circulating online.

Now, a new viral video has emerged on social media, featuring a surprising crossover of Barbie’s song playing in the background of a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2007 blockbuster “Om Shanti Om.”

Needless to say, this unexpected combination has captured the attention of many viewers.

Om Shanti Om’s Barbie Moment: