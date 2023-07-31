Advertisement
Kohli’s shadow portrait made of matchsticks and sticks stuns

Articles
  • Artist Shintu Mourya creates a shadow portrait of Virat Kohli using matchboxes and wooden sticks.
  • The video of the process has gone viral with over 12.5 million views and 1.6 million likes.
  • People are amazed by the artist’s talent and creative approach.
Shintu Mourya, an artist known for his unconventional approach, has captured the attention of Virat Kohli’s fans with his astounding shadow portrait of the former India captain.

In a world dominated by digital art, Mourya’s unique creation stands out, as he used only matchboxes and wooden sticks to bring Kohli’s likeness to life.

The mesmerizing video, showcasing the step-by-step process of crafting this remarkable shadow art, has quickly gone viral, amassing millions of likes and views online.

Unsurprisingly, viewers are captivated by this impressive and refreshing display of artistic talent.

“Ye kon hai? Last tak dekho. 3 days work. Comment me batao kaise bani hai (Who is this? Watch till the end. I have spent three days on this work. Tell me in comments how it is),” wrote Shintu Mourya while sharing a video on Instagram.

In the viral video, Shintu Mourya dedicates three days to meticulously assembling a stack of matchboxes and delicate wooden sticks using a glue gun.

The final artwork is a striking sculpture that, when positioned in front of a light source, casts an awe-inspiring shadow portrait of none other than Virat Kohli, the former India captain.

The level of detail and craftsmanship showcased in the shadow art is truly impressive and has garnered widespread admiration from viewers worldwide.

Watch the making of Virat Kohli’s shadow portrait below: Also

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Artist Shintu Mourya (@artist_shintu_mourya)

Posted on Instagram on June 9, the video showcasing Shintu Mourya’s remarkable shadow portrait of Virat Kohli has taken the internet by storm.

With an astounding 12.5 million views and over 1.6 million likes, the artwork has captivated viewers worldwide.

The comments section is filled with stunned reactions from people who are in awe of the artist’s extraordinary talent and creative approach.

The share has sparked an outpouring of admiration for Mourya’s skills and his ability to create such a stunning masterpiece using matchboxes and wooden sticks.

Here’s how people reacted to Virat Kohli’s shadow art:

“I wish Virat sees this,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “This is a very different talent. Good job my friend. God bless you.” “@virat.kohli this is for you. The legend,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Wow superb.” A fifth joined, “My idol. My inspiration. King of Cricket. King Kohli.” “Wow amazing,” commented a sixth. What are your thoughts on this video featuring Virat Kohli’s shadow portrait?

Also Read

27.46-foot tower of wooden blocks collapses in domino effect
27.46-foot tower of wooden blocks collapses in domino effect

Benjamin Crouzier and his team set a new world record for toppling...

In The Spotlight

Popular from Pakistan

Entertainment

