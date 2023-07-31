Kohli’s shadow portrait made of matchsticks and sticks stuns

Artist Shintu Mourya creates a shadow portrait of Virat Kohli using matchboxes and wooden sticks.

The video of the process has gone viral with over 12.5 million views and 1.6 million likes.

People are amazed by the artist’s talent and creative approach.

Shintu Mourya, an artist known for his unconventional approach, has captured the attention of Virat Kohli’s fans with his astounding shadow portrait of the former India captain.

In a world dominated by digital art, Mourya’s unique creation stands out, as he used only matchboxes and wooden sticks to bring Kohli’s likeness to life.

The mesmerizing video, showcasing the step-by-step process of crafting this remarkable shadow art, has quickly gone viral, amassing millions of likes and views online.

Unsurprisingly, viewers are captivated by this impressive and refreshing display of artistic talent.