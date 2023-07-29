Advertisement
Kosovo Bridge Divers Overcome Fear in Annual Competition

In a breathtaking display of courage and skill, participants took a plunge of over 20 meters from a bridge into the chilly White Drin River in southern Kosovo. Evald Krnic, the triumphant champion of the bridge-diving competition, embraced the traditional “swallow style” with arms outstretched like bird’s wings. This annual event, held for the past 73 years, attracts thrill-seekers of all levels, from amateurs to seasoned professionals.

Krnic, who secured the top spot in last year’s event in Bosnia’s Mostar, emphasized the essence of the sport: conquering fear. He revealed that the rush of adrenaline and the emotion of being alive are what drive the divers to take the daring leap. However, caution is equally important, as a lack of fear could lead to mistakes and injuries.

Florid Gashi, another seasoned diver who has previously claimed the first prize, echoed the sentiment, stating that the thrill lies in emerging unscathed from the water. Despite the risks, the passion for bridge diving continues to draw enthusiasts year after year, as they embrace the exhilarating experience of soaring through the air and conquering their fears.

Also Read

Man’s Death-Defying Walk on Pakistan Bridge Goes Viral
Man’s Death-Defying Walk on Pakistan Bridge Goes Viral

The bridge is made of wooden planks and has ropes on the...

