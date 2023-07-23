Lana Del Rey Goes Undercover as Waffle House Waitress

Lana Del Rey was spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama.

She was wearing a Waffle House uniform and a name tag that read “Lana.”

She was seen brewing coffee and taking orders from customers.

Lana Del Rey, the 38-year-old singer-songwriter, made headlines when she was unexpectedly sighted working at a Waffle House in Alabama.

Internet users were quick to share viral pictures and videos of her brewing coffee and taking orders.

In one video, Lana can be heard playfully cautioning someone not to film a customer without their permission, adding to the buzz surrounding the surprise appearance.