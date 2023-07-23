Advertisement
Lana Del Rey Goes Undercover as Waffle House Waitress

  • Lana Del Rey was spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama.
  • She was wearing a Waffle House uniform and a name tag that read “Lana.”
  • She was seen brewing coffee and taking orders from customers.
Lana Del Rey, the 38-year-old singer-songwriter, made headlines when she was unexpectedly sighted working at a Waffle House in Alabama.

Internet users were quick to share viral pictures and videos of her brewing coffee and taking orders.

In one video, Lana can be heard playfully cautioning someone not to film a customer without their permission, adding to the buzz surrounding the surprise appearance.

The caption of the now-viral video reads, “Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House today!”

The reason behind Del Rey’s decision to work at the popular restaurant chain remains a mystery.

Various speculations have emerged on social media, with some users wondering if it could be related to a music video project.

Others have even suggested starting a crowdfunding campaign to encourage her to return to recording music. However, the true motive behind her Waffle House appearance has yet to be confirmed.

One user commented, “We need to start a gofundme so she can record music again.”

Another user expressed their surprise at seeing Lana Del Rey at a Waffle House, stating, “Imagine casually going to a Waffle House and seeing LANA DEL REY.”

Renowned for her melancholic and ethereal music, Lana Del Rey surprised fans with the launch of her latest album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”

While her unexpected Waffle House appearance brought both confusion and joy to her followers, the motive behind her stint at the restaurant remains shrouded in mystery.

