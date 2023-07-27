Li Zhihao Juggles and Solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes in Record Time

Li Zhihao is a 22-year-old speedcuber from China.

He has been juggling since he was 10 years old and started solving Rubik’s Cubes when he was 12.

This is not the first time that Li Zhihao has set a world record for solving Rubik’s Cubes.

GWR recently shared an impressive video featuring Li Zhihao, a Chinese man who accomplished a remarkable feat involving three Rubik’s Cubes.

In this extraordinary display of skill, he managed to solve the Rubik’s Cubes while juggling them simultaneously.

Notably, Li Zhihao not only set a new Guinness World Record with this achievement but also broke his previous record.

The video showcases his incredible talent and precision in solving the iconic 3D combination puzzle while keeping viewers amazed at his remarkable accomplishment.

Alongside, they added, "Li Zhihao (China) attempts to take on the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling. The record to beat is his own at 3 minutes 29 seconds." He created the new record in 3 minutes and 16 seconds.

In the captivating video, Li Zhihao stands before a table adorned with three Rubik's Cubes. As the GWR authenticator signals the start, he deftly picks up the cubes and begins juggling them with apparent ease. However, as the seconds tick by, it becomes evident that his juggling act is far more extraordinary – he is also solving the Rubik's Cubes simultaneously. With precision and skill, Li Zhihao accomplishes this impressive feat, setting a new record in record time. The video concludes, leaving viewers in awe of his incredible talent and remarkable achievement. Posted on July 26, the video showcasing Li Zhihao's extraordinary talent has garnered an impressive 12,000 views and counting. The view count continues to rise steadily as more people are captivated by his remarkable achievement. In addition to the views, the video has attracted numerous comments from viewers who were amazed and intrigued by Li Zhihao's exceptional juggling and Rubik's Cube-solving skills. "I couldn't even see him solving the cube in his hand for barely a second, that proves he's amazing," praised a YouTube user. "As a cuber, I can confirm this is amazing," added another. "This is probably the most difficult record I've seen yet, and that's saying something," joined a third. "Epic Music. I can't even juggle normally, let alone solve a Rubik's cube. Doing both is crazy!!" wrote a fourth.