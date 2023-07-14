Advertisement
Lines on Cups Reveal Hidden Measurement Secrets

  • Plastic cups have lines for beer, wine, and liquor.
  • The lines have sparked an online debate.
  • The lines indicate 12 ounces for beer, 5 ounces for wine, and 1 ounce for other liquors.

The lines on plastic cups have emerged as popular choices for house parties or gatherings due to their convenience.

They offer the ease of pouring a drink and disposing of the cup without leaving any evidence behind.

However, many people may not have realized an interesting feature of these cups that could potentially change their drinking experience.

A tweet from the Today Years Old account shed light on this eye-opening revelation. The tweet read, “You learn something new every day,” accompanied by a photo of a red cup with designated lines indicating suggested measurements for different types of beverages. The lines indicated 12 ounces for beer, 5 ounces for wine, and 1 ounce for other liquors.

