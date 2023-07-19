Lion and Woman Eat From Same Plate, Video Goes Viral

Woman’s matrimonial dilemma sparks gender debate online
There are numerous peculiarities found on the internet, extending beyond unusual food combinations.
Among these, videos are circulating online that depict individuals standing remarkably close to untamed creatures.
One such video, which has gained viral attention on Instagram, showcases a woman engaging in an extraordinary act beside a lion.
In the footage, the woman fearlessly retrieves food directly from the lion’s plate! This astounding incident took place at Wild Life Park Ras al Khaimah in the UAE.
The post has garnered an immense amount of attention, surpassing 3.8 million views and receiving a multitude of reactions.
Viewers were left astounded by the clip, expressing a mix of shock and disbelief.
Furthermore, many individuals felt a sense of anger towards the situation, as they perceived the act of domesticating a wild animal for the sole purpose of entertainment, particularly among the privileged, to be highly objectionable.
