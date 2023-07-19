Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lion and Woman Eat From Same Plate, Video Goes Viral

Lion and Woman Eat From Same Plate, Video Goes Viral

Articles
Advertisement
Lion and Woman Eat From Same Plate, Video Goes Viral

Lion and Woman Eat From Same Plate, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A video of a woman eating from a lion’s plate goes viral.
  • Woman retrieves food directly from lion’s plate at Wild Life Park Ras al Khaimah in UAE.
  • Some viewers expressed shock and disbelief, while others felt anger towards the situation.
Advertisement

There are numerous peculiarities found on the internet, extending beyond unusual food combinations.

Among these, videos are circulating online that depict individuals standing remarkably close to untamed creatures.

One such video, which has gained viral attention on Instagram, showcases a woman engaging in an extraordinary act beside a lion.

In the footage, the woman fearlessly retrieves food directly from the lion’s plate! This astounding incident took place at Wild Life Park Ras al Khaimah in the UAE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Take a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by حديقة حيوانات رأس الخيمة (@rak_zoo)

Advertisement

The post has garnered an immense amount of attention, surpassing 3.8 million views and receiving a multitude of reactions.

Viewers were left astounded by the clip, expressing a mix of shock and disbelief.

Advertisement

Furthermore, many individuals felt a sense of anger towards the situation, as they perceived the act of domesticating a wild animal for the sole purpose of entertainment, particularly among the privileged, to be highly objectionable.

Also Read

Woman’s matrimonial dilemma sparks gender debate online
Woman’s matrimonial dilemma sparks gender debate online

An anonymous woman posted a list of 14 potential suitors, complete with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story