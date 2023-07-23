Lioness on the Loose in Germany Turns Out to be a Wild Boar

A 30-hour search in the outskirts of Berlin was sparked by a suspected lioness on the loose, causing panic among residents. Police and wildlife authorities went on high alert in Kleinmachnow and southwestern suburbs after an unclear video seemingly showed a lioness roaming near trees. However, the frenzy came to an end as officials now confirm that the animal in question was, in fact, a wild boar.

Two wildlife experts analyzed the video and identified key features, such as the tail, round back, and elongated head, as consistent with a wild pig rather than a big cat. Despite deploying drones, helicopters, sniffer dogs, and heat-seeking cameras, the search yielded no evidence of a lioness. Even a roaring sound heard late at night was discovered to be a prank orchestrated by mischievous teenagers using a Bluetooth speaker.

The incident highlights the importance of verifying information before triggering large-scale responses. Berlin residents can now breathe a sigh of relief as authorities officially call off the search, confirming that all registered lions in the state of Brandenburg are accounted for.”

Take a look at the video below:

