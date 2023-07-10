Liv Cooke Shatters World Record with Freestyle Football Skills

Liv Cooke breaks the world record for most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female) with 76 crossovers.

Liv Cooke surpasses the previous record set by Laura Biondo with 62 crossovers.

Liv Cooke shares her passion for freestyle football and striving for excellence.

Liv Cooke British freestyle footballer made history aboard a cruise ship in Barcelona by breaking the world record for the most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female).

With an astounding display of skill, Liv accomplished a remarkable 76 crossovers, surpassing the previous record of 62 set by Laura Biondo of Venezuela in October 2021 at DRV PNK Stadium.

After securing her seventh world record title, the 24-year-old British freestyle footballer told BBC, “Some kids were boarding the ship ready for their holiday and they were as excited as me. From the minute I could walk, they were blasting a football at me, usually putting me in the net so they could practice their striking.”

She added, “For me, it’s not about the world record itself, it’s me needing something to work towards and strive for. It’s the process that fuels me. I don’t want to just beat the world record for women, I want to beat the record full stop because I believe I’m the best freestyle footballer in the world.”

“I didn’t even realize I was freestyling at the time. I was learning one trick, and then another, and I just became obsessed with progressing and by the time I was fit to go back into football, I had fallen in love with football,” she added.

The official Instagram page of Guinness World Records featured a captivating video showcasing Liv Cooke’s incredible achievement.

With the caption, “76 sit down alternating crossovers in 30 seconds (female) by @livcookefs,” Liv’s remarkable display of skill was recognized and celebrated by the prestigious organization.

While reacting to her video, Liv Cooke wrote in the post’s comments section, “Always a pleasure! Let’s break another before the end of the year.”

After being shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram four days ago, the video has gained significant traction.

With over 6.5 lakh views and more than 58,600 likes, Liv Cooke’s record-breaking feat has captivated audiences worldwide.

Furthermore, the post has sparked a wave of engagement, with numerous individuals sharing their thoughts and reactions in the comments section.

An Instagram user wrote, “Get it.” “It’s impressive to an extent where it feels like it’s been edited,” posted another. A third commented, “Strong core strength.” “Wow, congratulations. I am next in line,” added a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Well deserved.” “This is so nice,” shared a sixth.

