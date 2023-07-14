Loch Ness Monster-Inspired Dinosaur Bones Up for Auction

Sotheby’s auction house in New York is set to feature two fascinating dinosaur skeletons in their upcoming event. One of the specimens is a plesiosaur, affectionately named Nessie after the legendary Loch Ness monster. The skeleton, discovered in an English quarry in 1990, is about 75 per cent complete and remarkably well-preserved. With its small head, long neck, and flippers, the plesiosaur lived during the Lower Jurassic period approximately 190 million years ago. The estimated auction price for Nessie ranges from $600,000 to $800,000.

The second skeleton up for auction is a pteranodon named Horus, after the Egyptian god. This flying reptile was found in Kansas, USA, and boasts an impressive wing span of about 20 feet (six meters). With minimal restoration, the original fossil bones remain mostly untouched. Pteranodons, which have appeared in the “Jurassic Park” film franchise, are highly sought after by collectors. Horus is estimated to be valued between $4 million and $6 million.

Fossil specimens of prehistoric creatures have become popular items at auctions, attracting significant attention and commanding high prices. The record-breaking sale occurred in 2020 when a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton fetched a staggering $31.8 million. The auction of these two dinosaur skeletons at Sotheby’s promises to captivate both fossil enthusiasts and collectors of natural history artefacts.

Also Read Loch Ness Monster spotted again on live stream VILN put five cameras around the 23-mile-long Loch Ness loch in Scotland....