Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Loch Ness Monster-Inspired Dinosaur Bones Up for Auction

Loch Ness Monster-Inspired Dinosaur Bones Up for Auction

Articles
Advertisement
Loch Ness Monster-Inspired Dinosaur Bones Up for Auction

Loch Ness Monster-Inspired Dinosaur Bones Up for Auction

Advertisement

Sotheby’s auction house in New York is set to feature two fascinating dinosaur skeletons in their upcoming event. One of the specimens is a plesiosaur, affectionately named Nessie after the legendary Loch Ness monster. The skeleton, discovered in an English quarry in 1990, is about 75 per cent complete and remarkably well-preserved. With its small head, long neck, and flippers, the plesiosaur lived during the Lower Jurassic period approximately 190 million years ago. The estimated auction price for Nessie ranges from $600,000 to $800,000.

The second skeleton up for auction is a pteranodon named Horus, after the Egyptian god. This flying reptile was found in Kansas, USA, and boasts an impressive wing span of about 20 feet (six meters). With minimal restoration, the original fossil bones remain mostly untouched. Pteranodons, which have appeared in the “Jurassic Park” film franchise, are highly sought after by collectors. Horus is estimated to be valued between $4 million and $6 million.

Fossil specimens of prehistoric creatures have become popular items at auctions, attracting significant attention and commanding high prices. The record-breaking sale occurred in 2020 when a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton fetched a staggering $31.8 million. The auction of these two dinosaur skeletons at Sotheby’s promises to captivate both fossil enthusiasts and collectors of natural history artefacts.

Also Read

Loch Ness Monster spotted again on live stream
Loch Ness Monster spotted again on live stream

VILN put five cameras around the 23-mile-long Loch Ness loch in Scotland....

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story