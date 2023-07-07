Loggerhead Turtle’s Unusual Beach Nesting in Crowded Area

A loggerhead sea turtle made a “highly unusual” appearance on a crowded beach in South Carolina, choosing to lay her eggs in broad daylight. The incident was shared by the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), who posted photos on Facebook capturing the extraordinary event.

Despite the presence of a crowd of onlookers, the loggerhead was able to lay her eggs undisturbed on the North Litchfield beach. SCUTE expressed their gratitude to the beachgoers for maintaining a safe distance and allowing the nesting process to proceed smoothly.

Bill Raley, a member of SCUTE, highlighted the rarity of the situation, stating that turtles are typically sensitive to human presence and would not typically lay eggs during the daytime. In his 17 years of experience, Raley had never witnessed a turtle nesting in the middle of the day.

To ensure the safety of the eggs, SCUTE members carefully relocated them to a more secure location higher up in the dunes.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and protecting sea turtles and their nesting habits. While this unexpected event delighted beach visitors, it is crucial to maintain a safe distance and allow these incredible creatures to carry out their natural behaviours undisturbed.

Advertisement

Earlier, a chef-turned-influencer, Regio Parrillero, is facing severe criticism and potential legal consequences after sharing a video on Facebook where he cooked an entire crocodile on a barbecue. The video, viewed by his 781,000 followers, showcased the process of preparing the crocodile for human consumption, with the reptile skinned and an apple placed in its jaws.

Also Read Baby Owls Rescued After Guns N’ Roses Concert Two baby owls were rescued by wildlife rescuers in Britain from underneath...