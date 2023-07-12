Love Story Turns Sour When Girl Finds Out Her Romeo Is Married

TikToker’s video of encounter with mystery man goes viral.

Mica Renee, a Pennsylvania woman renowned for her modeling and travel blogging, experienced an unforeseen turn of events in her quest to find her potential love interest on TikTok.

What started as a viral plea for assistance took an unexpected twist when she realized that the man she was seeking was married.

The Post conducted an exclusive interview with Renee, delving into the bewildering ordeal she went through.