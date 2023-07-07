Man Beats Wife’s Lover with Bat

A shocking incident unfolded when a man in the US, identified as 33-year-old John Dimmig, allegedly attempted to beat his wife’s lover to death after finding them together in bed. According to a report from the media, Dimmig is now facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and burglary with battery.

The incident took place at an Airbnb rental, where Dimmig discovered his wife, Christie Barbato, in bed with a colleague, a CT technician. Surveillance footage reportedly captured Dimmig entering the property with an aluminium bat. An affidavit revealed that Dimmig proceeded to strike the man multiple times with the bat, pinning him down on the floor.

The CT technician later told police that he believed Dimmig would have killed him if Barbato had not intervened. Authorities found evidence at the couple’s residence, including a bat with traces of hair and bloodstained clothing. Dimmig denies the accusations, claiming he never used the bat to harm anyone.

The severity of the attack has resulted in Dimmig facing serious criminal charges, as investigations into the incident continue.

