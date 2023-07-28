Man Caught Stealing Terrified Dachshund Named Twiglet

In a horrifying incident that has left the community shaken, a masked thief broke into a residence in Saffron Walden, Essex, UK, on July 26, stealing a terrified 16-month-old Dachshund named Twiglet. The disturbing video, captured by CCTV cameras inside the house, shows the intruder smashing through a patio door, triggering alarms, and causing panic within the household.

During the burglary, the petrified miniature dog can be seen barking repeatedly at the intruder as he flees the scene, hiding his identity with a face covering. The heart-wrenching footage has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage and concern for Twiglet’s well-being.

Essex Police are actively investigating the incident and reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the criminal. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the search for Twiglet continues. A public appeal has been launched, urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in locating the beloved Dachshund, bringing hope to the devastated family eager for their furry friend’s safe return.

Take a look at the video below:

“This burglary has been incredibly distressing for the victims, and as the public can imagine, they just want to see the safe return of Twiglet. Thefts such as these are rare, and we are taking this investigation seriously and carrying out multiple inquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area,” said Detective Inspector Jamie Stirland from our Criminal Investigation Department.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us and assist with this investigation. I am also directly appealing to the man in this video, asking him to return Twiglet safely,” he added.

In a Facebook post, the police department made an appeal to the general public: “If anyone has any information, CCTV, dash cam, or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

