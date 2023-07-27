Man Escapes Seagull Chase While Eating Chips

In a comical and relatable incident, a video shared on Instagram captures a man’s hilarious encounter with a flock of seagulls while enjoying a bag of chips at the beach. The video resonates with those who have experienced unwanted attention from birds or animals while eating in public.

The clip begins with the man peacefully walking on the beach when he unwittingly becomes the centre of attraction for a group of seagulls. As he munches on his chips, the birds quickly take notice and start chasing him persistently. Realizing the severity of the situation, the man resorts to running, but his efforts to protect his snack prove futile.

In a moment of surrender, he decides to throw away the packet of chips, managing to escape the amusing ordeal. A text insert in the video humorously sums up the situation, stating, “He had to sacrifice the chips to save his life.”

Take a look at the post below:

The entertaining video struck a chord with netizens, prompting a plethora of chuckles and sympathetic comments. Many viewers shared similar experiences of being targeted by birds while eating in public places.

Check out the responses below:

“He’s running in nightmare mode,” posted an Instagram user. “I wouldn’t keep running while eating my chips,” commented another. “This is why you shouldn’t feed them your chips, because then they expect chips from everyone and eventually start becoming more demanding of chips and will even swoop down to take them out of your hands and off your tables,” expressed a third. “He’s not running that slow ya’ll, he’s running on SAND,” shared a fourth. “Don’t let them win!” wrote a fifth.

Since its posting a few months ago, the video has garnered nearly 3.1 million views and continues to amuse and resonate with viewers worldwide.

