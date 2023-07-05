Man Finds 1975 Note, Reconnects with Author

A remarkable discovery unfolded in Tazewell County, Illinois, as a carpenter named Dakota Mohn stumbled upon a hidden message that had remained concealed for nearly five decades. While restoring an ancient house, Mohn noticed the inscription “Note 9/29/1975” along with arrows on the living room wall’s framework. Intrigued, he followed the arrows and uncovered a secret compartment holding a bottle containing a two-page note. The heartfelt message had been penned by 14-year-old Stephanie Herron.

Mohn shared his find on social media, and the post quickly went viral. Amanda Birkey, Stephanie’s sister, spotted the message and confirmed its authenticity, adding that Stephanie’s birth followed the day after she wrote the note. Stephanie, now Stephanie Poit, also chimed in, expressing her surprise and delight at the discovery. She had long forgotten about the note, but its unearthing had touched the hearts of many.

Stephanie, now 61 years old, resides in New York with her husband and five children. The news of the found message resonated with people from her hometown and beyond, inspiring teachers and strangers alike. Reflecting on the experience, Stephanie marvelled at the impact of her childhood gesture and expressed gratitude for the memories of growing up in Green Valley.

This heartwarming reunion between the carpenter and the author serves as a testament to the enduring power of human connections and the surprises that await us in the most unexpected places.

