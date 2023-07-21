Man finds joy in the rain, dances his way across the road

Man jumps in freezing lake to save friend’s phone
As children, many of us enjoyed getting drenched in the rain and playing in puddles. However, as we grow older, we often leave these simple joys behind.
But there’s one man who has managed to keep that childlike spirit alive. In a heartwarming video, he can be seen dancing with sheer joy while crossing a road in the pouring rain.
Watching him move so freely is sure to bring a smile to your face.
In the video, we see a man dressed entirely in black, standing on a footpath, patiently waiting to cross the road while holding an umbrella to shield himself from the rain.
As he starts crossing, something magical happens – he breaks into a joyous dance, completely embracing the rain and removing the umbrella to let the water cascade over him. His uninhibited delight in the rain is truly heartwarming.
The video concludes with him gracefully dancing his way across the road, savoring every moment of the refreshing downpour.
The video is posted on Instagram with a simple caption that reads, “What a rainy day.” It also has several hashtags and one among them is #crazydance.
Did the video put a big grin on your face? It had that effect on many netizens who were left amazed by it. The comments section was filled with people expressing their happiness and delight after watching the video.
“How many times did you watch this? Yes. Were you grinning like crazy? Also yes,” posted an Instagram user. “Brother is living his best moments,” added another. “I want this freedom,” joined a third. “Love that spirit of living in the moment and caring a damn,” shared a fourth. “I woke up upset this morning… let’s say mine was made better in an instant after randomly coming across it,” wrote a fifth.
The video was uploaded just a week ago, and since then, it has gone incredibly viral. Currently, it has amassed over 4.3 million views, and the view count continues to rise.
Moreover, the post has received a tremendous amount of likes and positive feedback. I’m curious to know your thoughts on this viral video.
