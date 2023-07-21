Man finds joy in the rain, dances his way across the road

Man dances in the rain, video goes viral.

Netizens are amazed by man’s carefree attitude.

The video has over 4.3 million views and counting.

As children, many of us enjoyed getting drenched in the rain and playing in puddles. However, as we grow older, we often leave these simple joys behind.

But there’s one man who has managed to keep that childlike spirit alive. In a heartwarming video, he can be seen dancing with sheer joy while crossing a road in the pouring rain.

Watching him move so freely is sure to bring a smile to your face.