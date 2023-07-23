Man Goes Blind Attempting 100-Hour Crying Marathon

Tembu Daniel, a Nigerian comedian and content creator known as ‘237_towncryer’ on Instagram, set out on an unusual quest to break the world record for the longest time crying continuously – 100 hours. However, after sobbing for only 6 hours, he faced unforeseen side effects.

During the cry-athon, Daniel experienced headaches, puffed eyes, and a swollen face from forcing himself to cry non-stop. The most concerning consequence was partial blindness, which reportedly lasted for about 45 minutes.

Take a look at the post below:

Despite the challenges, he was determined to continue and achieve his goal. However, it remains uncertain whether he completed the full 100 hours, as clips on his Instagram account only showed a timer at 2 hours and 9 minutes and 5 hours and 54 minutes.

Although Daniel’s attempt gained international attention and went viral on social media, the Guinness World Records clarified that they would not have monitored such a record attempt.

While his endeavour may not have resulted in an official record, the comedian certainly left a lasting impression with his unique feat.

