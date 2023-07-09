Man Invests $200 Million to Prolong his Lifespan by 200 Years

Biohacker Bryan Johnson spends $200 million/year to regain his youthful appearance.

Bryan’s daily routine, called the “Blueprints” Program, has reduced his age by over 5 years in just 7 months.

His pursuit of longevity has sparked the availability of similar techniques and treatments at more affordable prices.

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has dedicated a staggering $200 million per year to restore his youthful appearance, aiming to resemble his 18-year-old self again. In a viral social media video, it was revealed that Bryan sold his technology company for a massive $800 million and subsequently shifted his focus towards reversing his biological age. With projections suggesting he may live for an additional 200 years, Bryan is actively working on developing a protocol that others can adopt to pursue similar goals. His daily routine begins with the “Blueprints” Program, a meticulously designed 5-hour regimen devised by a team of 30 doctors to ensure optimal health. Remarkably, after following this routine for a mere 7 months, Bryan has already achieved a world record by reducing his age by over 5 years.

The “Blueprints” Program commences each morning with a concoction called the “Green Giant,” comprising collagen peptides and creatine. Bryan’s approach to maintaining his well-being revolves around five fundamental principles, including distinguishing between good and bad foods, incorporating specific dietary elements, staying updated on relevant studies, avoiding trial and error methods based on intuition, and carefully measuring his own data to make informed decisions regarding his diet and lifestyle.

Bryan’s daily life is extensively automated, from his morning pill routine to his exercise regimen, as he aspires to attain an “autonomous self.” As a result of Bryan’s ambitious goals and his exorbitant investment in his health routine, numerous companies have begun offering similar techniques and treatments at more affordable prices. These include therapies like plasma pollution therapy and the use of rapamycin drugs. Bryan’s life serves as a catalyst for the democratization of health longevity, making previously exclusive approaches accessible to a wider audience.

