Edition: English
Edition: English

Man jumps in freezing lake to save friend’s phone

  • Man jumps into ice-cold lake to retrieve friend’s phone.
  • The video goes viral on Reddit, with over 42,000 upvotes.
  • Some users are impressed by man’s loyalty, others think he’s crazy.
The vast expanse of the Internet is brimming with an array of friendship stories, ranging from heartwarming tear-jerkers to amusing anecdotes.

Amidst this treasure trove of tales, certain narratives may even elicit a surprised “Wow, that happened?!” reaction from you.

One such instance is depicted in a video that was shared on Reddit, capturing a man’s act of diving into ice-cold water to retrieve his friend’s misplaced phone.

What does the video involving a man and ice-cold water show?

The video opens to show a group of people standing on a frozen water body. One of them has ropes attached to his body and is leaning in to look inside a small hole cut in the ice.

Within moments, the man jumps in and after some moments others standing around him pull him out. The caption posted along with the video adds context to the entire scene. “Dude loses his phone in a frozen lake so his friends help him retrieve it,” it reads.

Take a look at this video of a man retrieving his friend’s phone:

Dude loses his phone in a frozen lake so his friends help him retrieve it
by u/TheSpace-Guy in nextfuckinglevel

Just a few days ago, the video was uploaded, and since then, it has taken the internet by storm, going viral in no time.

As of now, the video has received nearly 42,000 upvotes, and the count continues to rise steadily. Moreover, the share has left numerous people utterly astonished by its content.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the man taking a dip in ice-cold water:

“Everyone should have a friend this loyal,” posted a Reddit user. However, not everyone was convinced that it was a good idea to take a dip in the freezing lake. Just like this individual who reacted to the comment and posted, “You misspelt crazy.” Another individual added, “I am impressed by their commitment to safety”. A third joined in, “Man that is a good friend. I figure the phone doesn’t even work though”. A fourth wrote, “Came out the water showing that win!”

