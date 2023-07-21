Man jumps in freezing lake to save friend’s phone

Man jumps into ice-cold lake to retrieve friend’s phone.

The video goes viral on Reddit, with over 42,000 upvotes.

Some users are impressed by man’s loyalty, others think he’s crazy.

The vast expanse of the Internet is brimming with an array of friendship stories, ranging from heartwarming tear-jerkers to amusing anecdotes.

Amidst this treasure trove of tales, certain narratives may even elicit a surprised “Wow, that happened?!” reaction from you.

One such instance is depicted in a video that was shared on Reddit, capturing a man’s act of diving into ice-cold water to retrieve his friend’s misplaced phone.