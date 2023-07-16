Man Receives Quinoa Seeds Instead of Camera Lens

Online shopping has gained popularity due to its affordability and convenience, allowing people to order products from the comfort of their homes. However, it is not without its drawbacks, as highlighted by a recent incident on Twitter. A customer, Arun Kumar Meher, shared his unfortunate experience of receiving a packet of quinoa seeds instead of a ₹90,000 camera lens from Amazon.

The tweet quickly garnered attention, with many sharing their own similar horror stories. In response to the incident, Amazon stated they were investigating the matter. However, such incidents raise concerns about the safety and accuracy of online purchases.

While online shopping offers advantages like comparing prices and saving time, such cases emphasize the importance of caution when buying high-end items online. Some users suggested opting for offline purchases to avoid such mishaps.

Take a look at the post below:

Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap. pic.twitter.com/oED7DG18mn — Arun Kumar Meher (@arunkmeher) July 6, 2023

Online shopping’s popularity is undeniably driven by its convenience and cost-effectiveness. Nevertheless, incidents like this serve as a reminder for consumers to remain vigilant and consider alternate options when purchasing valuable or high-end items. Retailers should also take proactive measures to ensure the accuracy and safety of their deliveries.

Check out the responses below:

A Twitter user wrote, “Same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn’t even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine,” while another added, “This is not new. Many times I encountered the same problem. Some times resolved, some times not. So before taking delivery I open the box then accept it, if they’re ok with it then ok with me if not then I don’t accept it. Dodh ka jala chas bhi funk funk kar pita hai (once bitten, twice shy).”

“Why on earth would you or any of the others I can see in this thread buy a high value item online?? They tamper with EVERYTHING at the warehouse. My 5 litre floor cleaner jar and even my muesli pack was opened. I have complained multiple times to no avail,” claimed a third. A fourth added, “Same here. Amazon sent me a defective mobile phone. When I asked for a return, they pointed fingers towards the manufacturer and later the seller. While Amazon collected the money.”

