Man robbing salon gives up after being ignored by customers

The Atlanta Police Department reposted a video on Facebook.

Revealing a robber giving up after being ignored by customers.

The video, published on Crime Stopper Greater Atlanta, has garnered positive reactions from the public.

Police agencies frequently use social media to ask for the public’s assistance in finding criminals. That is exactly what the Atlanta Police Department did, but their tweet also made people smile. Why?

The department reposted a video from another Facebook page that depicts a robber giving up after being ignored by customers inside a store.

The footage was first published on the Crime Stopper Greater Atlanta Facebook page.

They also provided a thorough description, stating how the authorities are disseminating the video and requesting assistance from the public in identifying the individual.

Robbery Unit investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help with a current investigation.

Officers were called to 2625 Piedmont Road NE (Nail1st) on July 3, 2023, in response to a business robbery.

According to witnesses, the suspect arrived at the scene sporting a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue pants. The guy requested that the customers kneel and hand up their cash.

The suspect then drove away from the scene in a silver vehicle, according to what they wrote.

The film begins with an interior shot of a salon populated by patrons and staff. A man quickly appears and orders everyone to hand over their possessions.

Surprisingly, nobody seems to care about him and keeps on with their work.

Two days ago, the footage was shared online. The video has received a tonne of likes and comments since it was shared.

“Please pity him, this is already bad for him,” posted a Facebook user along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “They could’ve at least given him some gum,” joked another. “These people were not phased,” added a third. “Haha. This is funny,” wrote a fourth.

