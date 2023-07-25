Man’s Death-Defying Walk on Pakistan Bridge Goes Viral

Advertisement The bridge is made of wooden planks and has ropes on the sides to help people maintain their balance.

The bridge is located in a remote area and is only accessible by foot or jeep.

The bridge is a popular tourist destination and is often used by hikers and mountaineers.

In a heart-stopping video, a courageous man fearlessly traversed one of Pakistan’s most perilous bridges, known as the Passu Bridge, suspended over the daunting Hunza River.

This captivating clip, shared by travel blogger Zee a few days ago, has taken social media by storm, amassing over 700,000 views.

The viral footage showcases the Passu or Hussaini Hanging Bridge, boasting the title of the longest bridge in Gilgit Baltistan.

The bridge’s wooden planks display visible cracks, and ropes on the sides aid in maintaining balance as travelers attempt the nerve-wracking crossing.

Beneath the bridge lies the treacherous Hunza River, adding an extra layer of challenge to this daring feat.

The bridge holds immense significance for locals as it serves as a means of crossing to the village on the other side.

For thrill-seeking travelers, this hair-raising experience provides a unique opportunity to embrace the adrenaline rush and share their adventures with netizens worldwide.