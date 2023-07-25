Man’s Death-Defying Walk on Pakistan Bridge Goes Viral

Chimpanzee Shows Gratitude by Washing JC Pieri’s Hands
In a heart-stopping video, a courageous man fearlessly traversed one of Pakistan’s most perilous bridges, known as the Passu Bridge, suspended over the daunting Hunza River.
This captivating clip, shared by travel blogger Zee a few days ago, has taken social media by storm, amassing over 700,000 views.
The viral footage showcases the Passu or Hussaini Hanging Bridge, boasting the title of the longest bridge in Gilgit Baltistan.
The bridge’s wooden planks display visible cracks, and ropes on the sides aid in maintaining balance as travelers attempt the nerve-wracking crossing.
Beneath the bridge lies the treacherous Hunza River, adding an extra layer of challenge to this daring feat.
The bridge holds immense significance for locals as it serves as a means of crossing to the village on the other side.
For thrill-seeking travelers, this hair-raising experience provides a unique opportunity to embrace the adrenaline rush and share their adventures with netizens worldwide.
The mesmerizing yet perilous view in the clip captivated netizens, prompting an array of comments. Some were enthralled by the breathtaking scenery and expressed awe at the dangerous adventure.
They couldn’t resist the allure of planning a visit to this thrilling bridge to experience its spellbinding charm firsthand.
An individual wrote, “Wow, it’s incredibly beautiful! I would like to visit here with a few of my friends.” “The location is so mesmerizing,” another Instagram user praised. One person said, “Omg so beautiful but dangerous to cross.” A comment read, “They should stop using it for fun and adventure, it’s so unsafe.” “It’s indeed dangerous and this bridge swings because of extreme winds,” an account cautioned.
Before this, Zee had dropped a video of traveling on a ‘dangerous road in Pakistan’. Sharing his jeep ride with his fans he captioned the video, “Fairy Meadows, Pakistan. This jeep ride is a 2-hour journey on the edge of a cliff. Most sections don’t have room for 2 cars. The drivers often need to reverse to let other jeeps pass by.”
