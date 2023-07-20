Man’s hilarious reaction to cat in tiny house goes viral

National Hot Dog Day: Chow Down on These Delicious Deals
Target Circle members get 25% off Ball Park hot dogs. Love's Travel...
Certainly! You’re not alone if you’ve ever found yourself engaged in a one-sided conversation with a pet cat or dog.
Social media is full of amusing videos capturing such interactions between people and their pets or even animals they encounter.
One particular Instagram video has caught people’s attention and brought smiles all around.
In this video, a man is seen expressing his amazement at the sight of a cat comfortably seated inside a tiny house. The video starts with a humorous text overlay saying, “Nah how this cat got a house before me?” As the camera focuses on the tiny house placed on a porch, the curious cat is spotted inside, gazing at the camera.
The man continues to talk and playfully asks questions to the cat throughout the video, while the kitty’s reactions add to the hilarity of the situation. It’s a heartwarming and funny moment that has captured the hearts of many online viewers.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Did the video leave you chuckling? There were many who took to the comments section to post hilarious reactions to the video. Chances are, you’ll relate to those comments too.
“The way he’s staring at you from his porch,” joked an Instagram user. “Sitting on the porch in a tuxedo,” joined another. “He stopped right there like yea and what,” added a third. “He should’ve asked the cat if it needed a roommate,” suggested a fourth. “He looks like he’s about to tell him to get off his lawn,” wrote a fourth.
The video has gone viral, accumulating nearly 5.6 million views, and the view count continues to rise rapidly. It seems that the humorous and heartwarming interaction between the man and the cat has resonated with a wide audience, leading to its widespread popularity on social media.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.