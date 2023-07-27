Man’s post about GPT-4 being a better husband than him goes viral

Brain Teaser: Can You Find the Number 81 in This Image
The highly anticipated launch of GPT-4 by OpenAI has sent ripples of excitement across the globe, capturing the attention and sparking enthusiastic discussions among people from various walks of life.
This multimodal large language model is being utilized worldwide for diverse purposes, ranging from assisting in research papers to crafting engaging social media captions and even writing heartfelt letters.
One Reddit user, intrigued by its capabilities, turned to the platform for advice on how to soothe his upset wife.
After receiving responses from GPT-4, he decided to share the conversation on Reddit, expressing surprise at how the AI seemed to offer better solutions than he could.
Along with the post, the user included a screenshot of his interaction with GPT-4, showcasing questions about how to apologize to his wife for a specific incident and requesting the AI to compose a text message to send to her.
The situation sparked varied reactions from the Reddit community.
Why’s GPT a better husband than I am?
by u/accidentallywinning in ChatGPT
Upon seeing the Reddit post, some users responded with humor and amusement, sharing witty comments about the situation.
However, some expressed disapproval and disagreed with the idea of seeking advice from GPT-4 for basic aspects of being a husband.
They argued that actions such as apologizing to one’s wife and composing thoughtful messages should be innate and not reliant on AI assistance.
These individuals believed that such gestures are fundamental to a healthy relationship and should come naturally from a spouse without the need for external guidance.
“I’ve used ChatGPT to help me write every Mother’s Day card, anniversary card, birthday card, etc for the last year,” shared a Reddit user. “If this is serious, your poor wife,” posted another. “ChatGPT, truly every husband’s best personal assistant,” joked a third. “Doesn’t seem that hard if you’re heading out without telling her where you’re going or can’t figure out how to ask her if she’s okay when she doesn’t respond. I wouldn’t say the bar is low, I’d say it’s in the basement,” wrote a fourth.
As of 14 hours ago, the husband’s post about his experience with GPT-4 has garnered significant attention on Reddit.
The post has already received nearly 4,500 upvotes, and the number is steadily increasing.
The reactions from the Reddit community seem to be mixed, with some finding humor and amusement in the situation, evident from the upvotes and positive engagement.
