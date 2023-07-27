Man’s post about GPT-4 being a better husband than him goes viral

A Reddit user asked GPT-4 for advice on how to soothe his upset wife.

The AI’s responses were better than the user’s own, sparking debate online.

Some users found humor in the situation, while others disapproved of the user’s actions.

The highly anticipated launch of GPT-4 by OpenAI has sent ripples of excitement across the globe, capturing the attention and sparking enthusiastic discussions among people from various walks of life.

This multimodal large language model is being utilized worldwide for diverse purposes, ranging from assisting in research papers to crafting engaging social media captions and even writing heartfelt letters.

One Reddit user, intrigued by its capabilities, turned to the platform for advice on how to soothe his upset wife.

After receiving responses from GPT-4, he decided to share the conversation on Reddit, expressing surprise at how the AI seemed to offer better solutions than he could.

Along with the post, the user included a screenshot of his interaction with GPT-4, showcasing questions about how to apologize to his wife for a specific incident and requesting the AI to compose a text message to send to her.

The situation sparked varied reactions from the Reddit community.