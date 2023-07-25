Man’s shirt with built-in fan cools the internet in Japan

Advertisement The fan-equipped shirt goes viral in Japan.

A shirt with built-in fans cools the internet.

Japan’s latest heat-fighting innovation: a shirt with a built-in fan.

A video featuring a remarkable fan-equipped shirt worn by a civic employee in Japan has taken social media by storm, going viral with an impressive 6 million views.

The video, posted on the Twitter account @Rainmaker1973, showcases an emerging trend in Japanese work attire that addresses the challenge of coping with hot weather.

These innovative shirts come with built-in fans that pull in fresh air, facilitating sweat evaporation and heat release through vaporization, effectively cooling the wearer’s body.

The tweet has captured widespread attention and interest, garnering millions of views.

Japan is seeing the rapid spread of work clothes that aim to protect against heat. The fans attached to the clothes suck outside air, evaporating sweat, thereby releasing heat through vaporization and cooling the body [read more: https://t.co/ghiuoqcqOs]pic.twitter.com/CgH31dV2fQ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 23, 2023

The viral video has ignited diverse reactions and discussions on Twitter. One user shared a personal encounter with a hospital gown equipped with air circulation, which brought comfort during their surgery. Another user expressed astonishment at the limited availability of such clothing in countries like India, where a significant number of people work outdoors for extended periods, highlighting the potential benefits it could bring.

See more reactions below:

Oh wow! Wish they had those when I was working construction years ago… — Frank Bruno (@FrankRBruno) July 23, 2023

Japan 🫡 — Naveen (@_naveenish) July 23, 2023

This is actually genius — Wilson YIMBY 🧢🪐 (@wilsonyimby) July 24, 2023

Sadly, we may all be wearing them someday. — Robert McCarthy (@robertemit2) July 24, 2023

I guess as earth heats up this will be our future clothings !!! — Myths (@Myths1932) July 23, 2023

As per a blog published by the Government of Japan's public relations office, the fan-equipped shirts were ingeniously designed by Ichigaya Hiroshi, a former Sony engineer who currently heads his own company, Kuchofuku Co., Ltd. In recognition of the shirts' remarkable contributions to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and providing effective heat protection, the company was honored with the prestigious "Minister of the Environment's Commendation for Global Warming Prevention Activity Award" in 2017.

