Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man’s shirt with built-in fan cools the internet in Japan

Man’s shirt with built-in fan cools the internet in Japan

Articles
Advertisement
Man’s shirt with built-in fan cools the internet in Japan

Man’s shirt with built-in fan cools the internet in Japan

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • The fan-equipped shirt goes viral in Japan.
  • A shirt with built-in fans cools the internet.
  • Japan’s latest heat-fighting innovation: a shirt with a built-in fan.

A video featuring a remarkable fan-equipped shirt worn by a civic employee in Japan has taken social media by storm, going viral with an impressive 6 million views.

The video, posted on the Twitter account @Rainmaker1973, showcases an emerging trend in Japanese work attire that addresses the challenge of coping with hot weather.

Advertisement

These innovative shirts come with built-in fans that pull in fresh air, facilitating sweat evaporation and heat release through vaporization, effectively cooling the wearer’s body.

The tweet has captured widespread attention and interest, garnering millions of views.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The viral video has ignited diverse reactions and discussions on Twitter. One user shared a personal encounter with a hospital gown equipped with air circulation, which brought comfort during their surgery.

Another user expressed astonishment at the limited availability of such clothing in countries like India, where a significant number of people work outdoors for extended periods, highlighting the potential benefits it could bring.

Advertisement

See more reactions below:

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

As per a blog published by the Government of Japan’s public relations office, the fan-equipped shirts were ingeniously designed by Ichigaya Hiroshi, a former Sony engineer who currently heads his own company, Kuchofuku Co., Ltd.

In recognition of the shirts’ remarkable contributions to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and providing effective heat protection, the company was honored with the prestigious “Minister of the Environment’s Commendation for Global Warming Prevention Activity Award” in 2017.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Khaane Me Kya Hai’ Gets a Desi Mom’s Barbie Twist
‘Khaane Me Kya Hai’ Gets a Desi Mom’s Barbie Twist

Desi kid's hilarious reaction to the "ghar pe lauki bani hai" tweet...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story