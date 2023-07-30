Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man’s sweet gesture to monkey wins hearts online

Man’s sweet gesture to monkey wins hearts online

Articles
Advertisement
Man’s sweet gesture to monkey wins hearts online

Man’s sweet gesture to monkey wins hearts online

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A video of a man sharing watermelon with a monkey has gone viral.
  • The video has been viewed over 1.5 million times.
  • Viewers have expressed their thoughts and reactions in the comments section.
Advertisement

A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, showing a beautiful connection between a man and a monkey.

In the clip, which has gone viral with over 1.5 million views, the man shares a special moment with his primate companion by offering it a slice of watermelon.

The simple yet touching gesture of sharing food has resonated with viewers, evoking feelings of warmth and tenderness.

The video, posted on the Buitengebieden Twitter account, captures the joyous scene of the man and the monkey enjoying the delicious fruit together.

It’s no wonder this heartening interaction has left so many people moved and touched.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video that captures a man enjoying watermelon with a monkey here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within just a few hours of being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered an impressive 1.5 million views, and the count continues to rise steadily.

Advertisement

Numerous viewers have expressed their thoughts and reactions in the comments section of the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video of a man and a monkey enjoying watermelon together:

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Cute! Don’t forget bananas, friends,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “What a little cutie! He was waiting patiently for his watermelon.” “So patient and interested! I wonder how much he was taking notes to do this himself one day not with a real knife lol,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Monkey ate the best part of the watermelon.” “The reward for patience,” joined a fifth. A sixth added, “How the world should be, sharing and caring.” “Gave the monkey the best part as well,” shared a seventh. What are your thoughts on this video?

 

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Cute Baby Elephant Gets the Royal Treatment at Spa
Cute Baby Elephant Gets the Royal Treatment at Spa

Baby elephant gets pampered with oil massage at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story