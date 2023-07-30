Man’s sweet gesture to monkey wins hearts online

Cute Baby Elephant Gets the Royal Treatment at Spa
A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, showing a beautiful connection between a man and a monkey.
In the clip, which has gone viral with over 1.5 million views, the man shares a special moment with his primate companion by offering it a slice of watermelon.
The simple yet touching gesture of sharing food has resonated with viewers, evoking feelings of warmth and tenderness.
The video, posted on the Buitengebieden Twitter account, captures the joyous scene of the man and the monkey enjoying the delicious fruit together.
It’s no wonder this heartening interaction has left so many people moved and touched.
“Cute! Don’t forget bananas, friends,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “What a little cutie! He was waiting patiently for his watermelon.” “So patient and interested! I wonder how much he was taking notes to do this himself one day not with a real knife lol,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Monkey ate the best part of the watermelon.” “The reward for patience,” joined a fifth. A sixth added, “How the world should be, sharing and caring.” “Gave the monkey the best part as well,” shared a seventh. What are your thoughts on this video?
