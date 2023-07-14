Margot Robbie and fan’s adorable Barbie dialogue goes viral

3D Zebra Crossing in Iceland Makes Drivers Slam on Brakes
Margot Robbie, along with Ryan Gosling, has captivated audiences worldwide with their highly anticipated film “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig.
The world premiere of the movie took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on July 9. Shortly after, another premiere was held in London two days ago.
The red carpet events for both premieres were filled with numerous memorable moments, but a particular video from the London premiere featuring Margot Robbie and a fan named Barbie has become a viral sensation on social media.
Barbie Miranda, an Instagram user, shared a video on the platform capturing her brief encounter with the 33-year-old star during the London premiere.
In the clip, both the Barbies can be seen recreating the iconic dialogue from the film- “Hello Barbie.” In the caption of the post, Miranda wrote, “I still have no words for what I lived so I just leave you the video of my life.”
Just 24 hours after its upload, the video has amassed over two hundred thousand views and continues to gain traction.
It has also received more than 23,000 likes. The clip’s widespread appeal is evident as numerous viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts and impressions on the video.
An individual wrote, “This can never be surpassed.” A second shared, “The most awaited crossover.” A third posted, “It’s the best video I’ve ever seen.” “This was the cutest idea ever, so glad you did it! Made me smile so much,” expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, “Yesss, from the first moment I knew you were going to make it and I always told you!!! Margot and you were born for each other.”
