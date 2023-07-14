Margot Robbie and fan’s adorable Barbie dialogue goes viral

Margot Robbie and a fan named Barbie recreate iconic Barbie dialogue from the movie.

The video goes viral on social media, amassing over 200,000 views and 23,000 likes.

Fans are loving the video, calling it “the cutest thing they’ve ever seen.”

Margot Robbie, along with Ryan Gosling, has captivated audiences worldwide with their highly anticipated film “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig.

The world premiere of the movie took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on July 9. Shortly after, another premiere was held in London two days ago.

The red carpet events for both premieres were filled with numerous memorable moments, but a particular video from the London premiere featuring Margot Robbie and a fan named Barbie has become a viral sensation on social media.