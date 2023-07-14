Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Margot Robbie and fan’s adorable Barbie dialogue goes viral

Margot Robbie and fan’s adorable Barbie dialogue goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Margot Robbie and fan’s adorable Barbie dialogue goes viral

Margot Robbie and fan’s adorable Barbie dialogue goes viral

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Margot Robbie and a fan named Barbie recreate iconic Barbie dialogue from the movie.
  • The video goes viral on social media, amassing over 200,000 views and 23,000 likes.
  • Fans are loving the video, calling it “the cutest thing they’ve ever seen.”
Advertisement

Margot Robbie, along with Ryan Gosling, has captivated audiences worldwide with their highly anticipated film “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig.

The world premiere of the movie took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on July 9. Shortly after, another premiere was held in London two days ago.

The red carpet events for both premieres were filled with numerous memorable moments, but a particular video from the London premiere featuring Margot Robbie and a fan named Barbie has become a viral sensation on social media.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Barbie Miranda, an Instagram user, shared a video on the platform capturing her brief encounter with the 33-year-old star during the London premiere.

Advertisement

In the clip, both the Barbies can be seen recreating the iconic dialogue from the film- “Hello Barbie.” In the caption of the post, Miranda wrote, “I still have no words for what I lived so I just leave you the video of my life.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Barbie Miranda (@cinetrola)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just 24 hours after its upload, the video has amassed over two hundred thousand views and continues to gain traction.

It has also received more than 23,000 likes. The clip’s widespread appeal is evident as numerous viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts and impressions on the video.

Advertisement

Check out what are people saying about this viral video here:

An individual wrote, “This can never be surpassed.” A second shared, “The most awaited crossover.” A third posted, “It’s the best video I’ve ever seen.” “This was the cutest idea ever, so glad you did it! Made me smile so much,” expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, “Yesss, from the first moment I knew you were going to make it and I always told you!!! Margot and you were born for each other.”

Also Read

3D Zebra Crossing in Iceland Makes Drivers Slam on Brakes
3D Zebra Crossing in Iceland Makes Drivers Slam on Brakes

A 3D zebra crossing in Iceland is slowing down traffic. The crossing...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story