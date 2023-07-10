Advertisement
Edition: English
Maryland Man Catches 21-Pound Northern Snakehead

Damien Cook of Rhodesville, Maryland, made waves in the angling community by shattering the state record with his remarkable catch of a northern snakehead weighing a staggering 21 pounds. Cook was out fishing from his kayak in a river located in Dorchester County when he hooked the invasive species.

Recounting the exhilarating moment, Cook shared with officials from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, “At first, I thought it was just your average 30-inch snakehead when I first hooked the fish. It put up a strong fight, but I managed to bring it close and quickly netted it.”

Cook wasted no time in verifying his achievement, taking the colossal fish to be officially weighed at Kool Ice Seafood in Cambridge. The certified scale confirmed the record-breaking weight, surpassing the previous 19.9-pound record set by angler Andrew D. Fox in 2018.

This extraordinary feat by Cook not only highlights his skill as an angler but also draws attention to the ongoing challenge posed by invasive species in Maryland’s waters. As the news of Cook’s record-breaking catch spreads, it serves as a reminder of the captivating surprises that await dedicated anglers in their quest for the perfect catch.

