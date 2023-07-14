Mexican Company Makes Giant 1,429.47-Pound Marshmallow

Dulces Mazapán de la Rosa, a Mexican candy company, has achieved a remarkable feat by creating a gigantic marshmallow that weighs over a grand piano. The impressive confection was crafted outdoors at Plaza Fundadores in Guadalajara as part of the festivities commemorating the 200th anniversary of the state of Jalisco.

To prepare this colossal treat, the company assembled a team of approximately 100 individuals who dedicated around 53 hours to its creation. The resulting marshmallow weighed a whopping 1,429.47 pounds, surpassing the weight of a 1,058-pound Steinway D274 grand piano, according to Guinness World Records.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present to authenticate the achievement and confirm that the colossal marshmallow surpassed the previous record of 205.25 pounds, which had been set by Britain’s Berkhamsted School in 2019.

This extraordinary marshmallow creation by Dulces Mazapán de la Rosa showcases the company’s dedication to pushing boundaries and bringing joy to people through their sweet creations. The Guinness World Record achievement serves as a testament to their innovation and craftsmanship in the confectionery industry.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read Guinness World Records: Idaho man holds 58 marshmallows in his mouth An Idaho guy set a new Guinness World Record by collecting 58...