Optical Illusion: Are These Circles Spinning Or Standing Still?

Viral optical illusion on Twitter features rotating circles that appear stationary when fixating gaze.

Created by Akiyoshi Kitaoka, an experimental psychologist known for visual illusions.

Illusion challenges perception and blurs the line between reality and appearance.

Advertisement

An optical illusion that has gained attention on Twitter demonstrates how rotating circles appear to become stationary when you focus your gaze on any one of them.

Optical illusions have always intrigued people by challenging the boundary between reality and perception, leaving them pondering.

With the continuous sharing of optical illusions on social media, ranging from color-shifting circles to overlapping lines, these visual tricks captivate our eyes and minds.

Recently, a perplexing optical illusion surfaced online, prompting confusion and reminding people that appearances can often deceive.

The illusion creates the illusion of motion in different parts of the image, even though the image itself remains completely still.

Advertisement

As you observe the circles, they seem to be in constant motion, but the moment you fixate on your eye

Viral optical illusion on Twitter features rotating circles that appear stationary when fixating gaze.

Who created the optical illusion?

A viral sensation on Twitter, the mesmerizing optical illusion known as the Rotating Snakes, has captured the attention of users worldwide.

Created by Akiyoshi Kitaoka, an esteemed experimental psychologist renowned for his study and creation of visual illusions, this mind-bending masterpiece continues to baffle and captivate viewers.

With its intricate design, the Rotating Snakes illusion challenges our perception and reminds us of the fascinating realm where reality and illusion converge.

Advertisement

As social media platforms become a hub for sharing such optical tricks, this latest creation serves as a captivating reminder that things may not always be as they appear.

“This is not a GIF: it’s an optical illusion created by @AkiyoshiKitaoka that demonstrates the strong (and beautiful) rotation of the “wheels”, occurring about your eye movements. On steady fixation the effect vanishes,” reads the caption of the optical illusion shared on Twitter handle @Rainmaker1973.