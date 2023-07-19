Miranda Lambert Puts Fans in Their Place Over Selfies

Miranda Lambert stopped her concert to call out fans taking selfies.

Some fans left the venue after the incident.

The incident has divided fans, with some defending Lambert and others criticizing her.

Advertisement

During a concert in Las Vegas, American country singer Miranda Lambert interrupted her performance of ‘Tin Man’ after noticing a group of fans taking selfies.

The 39-year-old singer halted her song and confronted the individuals, but her decision to call them out received a negative response from many attendees, resulting in some choosing to leave the venue. A video shared by NowThis News captured the incident.

She says, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, Danny. I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfies and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.” Then is then heard asking the audience, “Shall we start again?”

However, her action did not win the approval of some fans who were seen leaving the concert. “You don’t do that to fans,” a woman is heard saying. “Justified or unwarranted? Fans of Miranda Lambert are split after the country singer paused her show mid-song to chastise a group of women in the audience for taking a selfie,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below: Advertisement Justified or unwarranted? Fans of Miranda Lambert are split after the country singer paused her show mid-song to chastise a group of women in the audience for taking a selfie. pic.twitter.com/VUPNcFPwsZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 18, 2023 “In a viral cellphone footage taken of the incident, some concert-goers walk out of the venue, saying ‘You don’t do that to fans.’ Others have defended Lambert, pointing to the selfie incident as yet another example of a lack of decorum from audience members at concerts across the U.S. this summer,” NowThis News said in another tweet. Advertisement “Imagine buying tickets (these days!!!!) to the front section and then being called out by the talent for taking selfies!! I’d need a refund!” commented a user. “Oh, the horror!!! I can see how it would be disruptive to the open-heart surgery she’s doing up there. Oh wait…” said another. “Taking selfies is part of the concert-going experience. Were the ladies super disruptive?” another person wrote. “This says a lot about what kind of person Miranda Lambert is. It’s not flattering,” expressed another netizen. Also Read Rat falls on customer’s table at IKEA, company apologizes A customer at IKEA Bengaluru found a dead rat on her table....