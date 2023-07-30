Advertisement
Missing Climber Found on Melting Swiss Glacier

The body of a German man who went missing while climbing near Switzerland’s famous Matterhorn mountain in 1986 has been discovered. Climbers hiking along the Theodul Glacier in Zermatt made the remarkable find on 12 July. DNA tests confirmed the identity of the 38-year-old climber who had been reported missing in September 1986.

The police did not disclose the man’s identity or the circumstances surrounding his death. They released an image of a hiking boot with red laces sticking out of the snow, which belonged to the climber.

Switzerland’s glaciers have been melting rapidly due to climate change, leading to the exposure of bodies of climbers who disappeared decades ago. In 2015, the remains of two Japanese climbers missing since 1970 were found on the Matterhorn, and last year, Switzerland’s glaciers experienced their worst melt rate in over a century, losing 6% of their remaining volume.

