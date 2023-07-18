Mom’s emotional reaction to daughter’s inclusion in ballet class

The mother becomes emotional as her daughter with a disability is welcomed into ballet class.

The parents experienced a deeply emotional moment when their child, who has a disability, joined a ballet class and was warmly welcomed.

The mother couldn’t help but be overwhelmed with tears as she watched her daughter being lifted from her wheelchair and seated on the floor alongside the other children.

With assistance, the girl engaged in stretching exercises just like her peers, and her mother’s emotions intensified.

The girl’s radiant joy at being included in the class was evident as she actively participated alongside her fellow dancers.