Mom’s emotional reaction to daughter’s inclusion in ballet class

The parents experienced a deeply emotional moment when their child, who has a disability, joined a ballet class and was warmly welcomed.
The mother couldn’t help but be overwhelmed with tears as she watched her daughter being lifted from her wheelchair and seated on the floor alongside the other children.
With assistance, the girl engaged in stretching exercises just like her peers, and her mother’s emotions intensified.
The girl’s radiant joy at being included in the class was evident as she actively participated alongside her fellow dancers.
“Mother becomes emotional when her child with a disability is welcomed in ballet class. Mabel is four years old and wanted to do ballet,” says the caption of the video that was shared by the page Good News Movement.
Since its posting on Monday, the video has garnered over 774,000 views. Internet users have lauded ballet instructors for their remarkable display of inclusivity.
“As a parent of a special needs child, I felt this to my core. We just want our children to have friends and be included,” commented a user. “This is so nice I’ve seen so many people not be able to be included because of their disability hopefully videos like this can help people see that everyone deserves to be included no matter what disability. Very happy for that little girl,” appreciated another. “I’m a special education teacher, and this is all I want for my students… to be embraced, accepted, and welcomed wherever they go,” expressed a third.
