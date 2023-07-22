More Pay, Less Work? Promotion Leaves People Skeptical

Advertisement Redditor claims promotions lead to less work for professionals.

Post sparks discussion on whether promotions mean less work.

A recent Reddit post has sparked online discussions by presenting a contrasting view on promotions as a symbol of career progression. According to this individual, attaining a higher position, particularly in the corporate world, actually translates to a reduced workload for the professional. This perspective challenges the conventional belief that promotions indicate an individual's capability to handle greater responsibilities and make a more significant contribution to their organization.

“Just realized the higher you go up the corporate ladder, the less you work,” the Reddit user wrote as the title of the post. In the next line, they explained their opinion. “Recently got promoted and I’m doing even less work now than I was before for higher pay,” they wrote.

Take a look at the Redditor’s post about working less after a promotion:

Do you agree with the Redditor? Or do you have another opinion? Netizens sure had a lot to say about this post and took to the comments section to share their reactions. From supporting the Redditor to opposing them to even asking questions, people posted a variety of comments.

Here’s how Reddit reacted to this work-related post:

“You do less of the mentally straining work too. Usually when managers say how busy they are it’s because their schedules are full of meetings. Back-to-back meetings,” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “In my case, I got promoted to a Senior Analyst. The issues I have to deal with are more complicated but there’s a lot less of them.” Another individual asked, “But is it less work, or just less time doing analytics and more time doing coordination, budget, management, etc.?” A third added, “It’s not just corporate jobs, it’s all of them.” A fourth wrote, “You work less now because you’re getting paid for your expertise not your time.”

The Reddit post in question, which was shared approximately 19 hours ago, has garnered significant attention from the community. With close to 11,000 upvotes and counting, it is evident that the post has struck a chord with many users. The level of engagement indicates that the topic of whether promotions lead to less work for professionals has sparked widespread interest and generated considerable discussion among Redditors.