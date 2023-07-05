Mountain Biker’s Close Encounter With Black Bear In Utah

A mountain biker in Utah had a nerve-wracking experience when he found himself unexpectedly close to a black bear while riding on Jenny’s Trail in Park City. Jim Ossalear shared details of the encounter, describing how he initially stopped to observe what he thought was a deer behind him. To his surprise, he found himself face-to-face with a bear just 20 feet away.

Despite feeling a sense of calm from the animal, Ossalear couldn’t help but feel scared. Reacting hastily, he decided to flee the scene, later realizing it was not the recommended course of action. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources advises individuals encountering bears to stay calm, stand their ground, and slowly back away to provide the bear with an opportunity to leave on its own.

Reflecting on the incident, Ossalear admitted to his panicked response and took it upon himself to research proper bear encounter protocols. The encounter served as a valuable lesson, and he now feels more prepared to handle a similar situation should it arise again.

Black bears are known for their speed, capable of running up to 35 miles per hour. Understanding the appropriate actions during such encounters is crucial for ensuring personal safety and allowing wildlife to coexist peacefully with humans in their natural habitat.