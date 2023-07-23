Musk to axe Twitter’s bird logo, rebrand social media giant to ‘X’

Dog Takes Up Boxing After Watching Human
Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has hinted at the possibility of removing the platform’s iconic bird logo and replacing it with a new color scheme and an ‘X’ icon.
This potential change could take place as soon as tomorrow, as mentioned in his tweet this morning (July 23).
The 52-year-old, who purchased the platform last October, said: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”
He followed that with a series of tweets including: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
In one he shared the image of the new color scheme still featuring the iconic bird, and the caption: “Like this but X. To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique”.
Musk later tweed an image of himself in front of a Tesla X background with his arms crossed forming an X, saying: “Not sure what subtle clues gave it away but I like the letter, X”.
Elon Musk eventually shared a flickering video on his Twitter profile, featuring an ‘X’ replacing the bird logo, which he pinned to the top of his profile. However, it has not been officially confirmed if this ‘X’ is the new logo or just a teaser.
According to the Daily Mail, the proposed image was suggested by Sawyer Merritt, the co-founder of a sustainable clothing brand, and designed by Alex Tourville, a physics engineer.
The current logo, Larry the Bird, has been the symbol of Twitter since its inception in 2006, with an update in 2012.
Twitter considers Larry as its most recognizable asset and is particularly protective of it.
In April, Twitter briefly replaced its logo with a picture of a Shibu Inu dog, which coincided with a surge in the market value of Dogecoin, the popular meme cryptocurrency, by $4 billion.
This logo change comes shortly after Musk’s launch of his artificial intelligence startup, XAI, which aims to be an alternative to ChatGPT. Musk has consistently expressed concerns about the risks associated with AI and claims that his company will develop a “maximally curious AI.”
He previously said: “If it tried to understand the true nature of the universe, that’s the best thing that I can come up with from an AI safety standpoint.
“I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity.”
