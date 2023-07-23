Musk to axe Twitter’s bird logo, rebrand social media giant to ‘X’

Elon Musk eventually shared a flickering video on his Twitter profile, featuring an ‘X’ replacing the bird logo, which he pinned to the top of his profile. However, it has not been officially confirmed if this ‘X’ is the new logo or just a teaser.

According to the Daily Mail, the proposed image was suggested by Sawyer Merritt, the co-founder of a sustainable clothing brand, and designed by Alex Tourville, a physics engineer.

The current logo, Larry the Bird, has been the symbol of Twitter since its inception in 2006, with an update in 2012.

Twitter considers Larry as its most recognizable asset and is particularly protective of it.

In April, Twitter briefly replaced its logo with a picture of a Shibu Inu dog, which coincided with a surge in the market value of Dogecoin, the popular meme cryptocurrency, by $4 billion.

This logo change comes shortly after Musk’s launch of his artificial intelligence startup, XAI, which aims to be an alternative to ChatGPT. Musk has consistently expressed concerns about the risks associated with AI and claims that his company will develop a “maximally curious AI.”