Edition: English
Mysterious Black Creature Devouring Crab Takes the Internet by Storm

  • A video of a black goo-like creature devouring a crab has gone viral.
  • The creature has been compared to Venom, the anti-hero from the Spider-Man franchise.
  • The video has been viewed over 32 million times on Twitter.
A video that highlights a peculiar and eerie phenomenon has resurfaced on Twitter recently. Filmed in 2021 by Kurt Cabahug in the Philippines, the video depicts a strange black goo-like creature consuming a crab.

Upon viewing the footage, internet users immediately drew parallels to Venom, the iconic anti-hero from the Spider-Man franchise, owing to the creature’s resemblance to the dark liquid form.

This intriguing clip has once more caught the attention of social media users, who are now expressing their fascination and seeking explanations for the mysterious creature captured in the video.

What does this video of a goo-like creature show?

In the video, a black goo-like structure is seen in close proximity to a crab. As the crab attempts to flee, the mysterious creature seizes it.

As the footage progresses, the black goo entirely engulfs and consumes the crab, leaving little trace of its former existence.

The scene is both intriguing and unsettling, leaving viewers in awe of the underwater world’s astonishing yet eerie nature.

Take a look at the video of the creepy underwater creature:

Ever since the video was shared on Twitter, it has become a viral sensation, garnering over 32 million views and continuing to attract more attention.

The captivating footage has sparked a flurry of comments from viewers, with many drawing parallels between the mysterious creature and Venom.

The video’s popularity highlights the fascination and intrigue people have with the enigmatic wonders lurking beneath the waters.

How did Twitter users react to this video of a black goo-like creature?

“That’s venom,” wrote a Twitter user. Several other people also mentioned the same thing. Just like this individual who added, “This is called ‘venom’ and it’s from Spider-Man. It’s not good.” A third posted, “Beautiful yet terrifying.” A fourth commented, “It’s the dark version of Flubber”.

