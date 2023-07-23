Mysterious Black Creature Devouring Crab Takes the Internet by Storm

In the video, a black goo-like structure is seen in close proximity to a crab. As the crab attempts to flee, the mysterious creature seizes it.

As the footage progresses, the black goo entirely engulfs and consumes the crab, leaving little trace of its former existence.

The scene is both intriguing and unsettling, leaving viewers in awe of the underwater world’s astonishing yet eerie nature.

Take a look at the video of the creepy underwater creature:

Can anyone explain what this is? pic.twitter.com/arbeBBIJ01 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) June 24, 2023

Ever since the video was shared on Twitter, it has become a viral sensation, garnering over 32 million views and continuing to attract more attention.

The captivating footage has sparked a flurry of comments from viewers, with many drawing parallels between the mysterious creature and Venom.

The video’s popularity highlights the fascination and intrigue people have with the enigmatic wonders lurking beneath the waters.

How did Twitter users react to this video of a black goo-like creature?

“That’s venom,” wrote a Twitter user. Several other people also mentioned the same thing. Just like this individual who added, “This is called ‘venom’ and it’s from Spider-Man. It’s not good.” A third posted, “Beautiful yet terrifying.” A fourth commented, “It’s the dark version of Flubber”.

