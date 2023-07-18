Mysterious green meteor streaks across southern US

A green meteor was seen streaking across the night sky in the US.

The meteor was captured on video by people across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.

The meteor is believed to have been composed of metallic elements such as iron and nickel.

Earlier this week, a spectacular green meteor captivated viewers across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi in the United States, leaving them in awe.

Meteors, composed of metallic elements such as iron and nickel, produce a green hue as they ignite while entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

When a meteor traverses space and reaches the ground without completely disintegrating, it is called a meteorite.

The BBC recently released a compilation of videos showcasing the radiant meteor captured by car dashboards and home cameras. This video has garnered more than 22,000 likes.