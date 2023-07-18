Advertisement
Edition: English
Mysterious green meteor streaks across southern US
  • A green meteor was seen streaking across the night sky in the US.
  • The meteor was captured on video by people across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.
  • The meteor is believed to have been composed of metallic elements such as iron and nickel.
Earlier this week, a spectacular green meteor captivated viewers across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi in the United States, leaving them in awe.

Meteors, composed of metallic elements such as iron and nickel, produce a green hue as they ignite while entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

When a meteor traverses space and reaches the ground without completely disintegrating, it is called a meteorite.

The BBC recently released a compilation of videos showcasing the radiant meteor captured by car dashboards and home cameras. This video has garnered more than 22,000 likes.

Commenting on the video, an Instagram user joked, “That should’ve happened on St Patrick’s Day”. Another person wrote, “Back in the day they would’ve said it was god.”

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Many people who witnessed the meteor also commented on the post. An Instagram user wrote, “The meteor was both beautiful and haunting, reminding me of the mysterious nature of the universe but it was beautiful.” Another person recalled, “We were driving down a highway just before light and one flew over our head going in the same direction. It was a moment.”

In November 2020, Josua Hutagalung, an Indonesian coffin maker, experienced an unexpected twist of fate when a meteorite, valued at approximately £1.4 million, smashed through the roof of his residence.

Seizing the opportunity, Hutagalung sold the meteorite to renowned US specialist Jared Collins.

The rock is securely stored at the Centre for Meteorite Studies, Arizona State University.

