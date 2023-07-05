Mystery Cylinder Found off Florida Sparks Navy Investigation

Police and Navy officials in Florida are working together to identify a mysterious cylindrical object discovered by a snorkeler near the coast of Palm Beach. The object was spotted by Andre Eimor during a snorkelling session near the 600 block of North County Road, prompting the Palm Beach Police Department’s response.

The department’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team examined the large, green object and sought assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Navy. While initial speculation suggested it might be a non-explosive U.S. military training missile, no definitive identification has been made.

Police Captain Will Rothrock confirmed that the Navy safely disposed of the object but is still in the process of determining its origin. David Marger, another snorkeler who encountered the object, speculated that it could be a discarded torpedo from World War II due to the region’s historical naval activity.

An image search using Google Lens revealed a resemblance between the object and a 105 mm “rakefet” HE shell used by the Israeli Army in the 1970s. However, further investigation is needed to confirm its identity.

Authorities continue their efforts to uncover the true nature and origin of the enigmatic object, ensuring the safety and peace of mind of those enjoying the Florida coast.