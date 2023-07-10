Narrow Escape: Cars Dodge Landslide in Himachal

Several cars narrowly avoided being crushed by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, as captured in a recently surfaced video. The footage shows massive rocks and boulders tumbling down from a mountain onto a road in Solan. Fortunately, the cars had crossed the stretch just moments before, with bystanders frantically warning the drivers of the impending danger.

The region has been facing heavy rainfall, leading to devastating consequences. Incessant downpours have resulted in landslides, floods, and the loss of approximately five lives in Himachal Pradesh. Numerous videos circulating online depict the extent of the destruction caused by the floods and landslides across various parts of the state.

One video shows cars being swept away by the floods in the Kasol area of Kullu district, while another captures the collapse of a bridge connecting Aut-Banjar in Mandi district as the Beas River rages. The Chaba Power House in Shimla has also been flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO | Car narrowly escapes landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. pic.twitter.com/BTO9KBG4IX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023

In response to the situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a successful rescue operation in Kullu district’s Charudu village, saving five individuals from an inundated house using ropes and harnesses.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid approaching rivers or water bodies, considering the expected heavy downpours over the next 24 hours. The state continues to face the challenges posed by the relentless monsoon rains, emphasizing the need for preparedness and vigilance in such critical situations.

