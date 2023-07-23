NASA’s DART Mission: Hubble Telescope Sees Debris Cloud

Advertisement NASA’s DART spacecraft collided with asteroid Dimorphos last year.

The collision caused boulders to be dislodged from Dimorphos.

These boulders are drifting away from Dimorphos at a leisurely rate.

Last year, NASA’s DART spacecraft deliberately collided with the distant asteroid Dimorphos, altering its orbit around the larger asteroid Didymos.

Recent images from the Hubble Space Telescope reveal the aftermath of the impact in stunning detail.

The collision caused numerous boulders, ranging from one to seven meters in size, to be dislodged from Dimorphos and sent drifting into space.

These boulders make up about two percent of the ones that were originally scattered on the asteroid’s surface, according to a NASA press release.

While this discovery has implications for potential future asteroid diversion missions to protect Earth, there is no need for concern as these particular rocks do not pose a threat to our planet.

Their movement is slow, with a speed of about one kilometer per hour, similar to the pace of a giant tortoise.

The Hubble statement indicates that these boulders are drifting away from Dimorphos at such a leisurely rate that the European Space Agency’s Hera mission, scheduled to inspect the asteroid’s damage in late 2026, will have the opportunity to examine them closely.