National Hot Dog Day: Chow Down on These Delicious Deals

National Hot Dog Day 2023 brings a wide array of deals offered by various establishments across the US!
The nation comes together to indulge in special promotions, discounts, and even freebies, celebrating the beloved and iconic summertime snack – hot dogs!
Hot dogs have become an essential part of picnics, campfires, and ballparks, creating unforgettable memories with every bite. For almost 50 years, National Hot Dog Day has been a cherished occasion.
Previously, it was commemorated through the Hot Dog and Sausage Council and North American Meat Institute’s hot dog lunch in Washington, D.C., exclusively for legislators and congressional staff.
However, during the pandemic, the council designated the third Wednesday of July as the official day to celebrate hot dogs, a tradition that continues to delight people all over the country.
Which hot dog?
According to the Hot Dog and Sausage Council, consumers typically purchase around 38% of the total annual hot dog consumption, which amounts to approximately $614 million, during the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
In 2022, the council reported that Americans spent a whopping $8 billion on hot dogs solely in supermarkets each year. However, this figure only takes into account the 9 billion hot dogs sold through supermarkets and does not include the vast number of hot dogs consumed at ballparks, from street vendors, and other locations.
The organization further states that Americans consume a staggering 20 billion hot dogs every year, indicating an average of 70 hot dogs per person annually.
As National Hot Dog Day approaches, get ready to celebrate with some of the best deals of the day!
This Wednesday, members of Target Circle, which is Target’s loyalty program, can avail of a fantastic offer of 25% off on Ball Park hot dogs. Target Circle allows its members to earn 1% in rewards on purchases made without using a Target RedCard credit card. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy delicious hot dogs at a discounted price!
Treat yourself to a complimentary hot dog at Dog Haus! With over 50 locations spread across 10 states, this franchise is offering a fantastic deal. To avail of the offer, simply text “FREE DOG” to 833.440.1110, and you’ll receive a mobile coupon that can be redeemed for dine-in service. Enjoy a delicious hot dog on the house!
Make sure you don’t miss out on the National Hot Dog Day festivities just because you’re on the road! Love’s Travel Stops has got you covered with a fantastic offer. On Wednesday, from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, you can get a free hot dog or any other roller grill item through the Love’s Connect app. This deal is redeemable at participating locations in 42 states. All you need to do is create an account on the app, head to the “Deals” section, and click on the offer. At checkout, simply scan the mobile barcode, and you can enjoy a variety of delicious snacks, including Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, and Roller Bites. Don’t miss this tasty opportunity on the go!
Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs have an exciting offer awaiting them. They can grab a Big Bite Hot Dog for just $1, which is less than half the original price. What’s more, they can enjoy free toppings such as chili, melted nacho cheese, pico de gallo, and other delicious options. It’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a delectable hot dog with all your favorite toppings at an unbeatable price!
