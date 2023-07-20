National Hot Dog Day: Chow Down on These Delicious Deals

Advertisement Target Circle members get 25% off Ball Park hot dogs.

Love’s Travel Stops is offering a free hot dog or roller grill item on July 20 through the Love’s Connect app.

Nathan’s Famous is selling hot dogs for 5 cents on July 20.

National Hot Dog Day 2023 brings a wide array of deals offered by various establishments across the US!

The nation comes together to indulge in special promotions, discounts, and even freebies, celebrating the beloved and iconic summertime snack – hot dogs!

Advertisement

Hot dogs have become an essential part of picnics, campfires, and ballparks, creating unforgettable memories with every bite. For almost 50 years, National Hot Dog Day has been a cherished occasion.

Previously, it was commemorated through the Hot Dog and Sausage Council and North American Meat Institute’s hot dog lunch in Washington, D.C., exclusively for legislators and congressional staff.

However, during the pandemic, the council designated the third Wednesday of July as the official day to celebrate hot dogs, a tradition that continues to delight people all over the country.